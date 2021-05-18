KickToken (KICK) Price Up 68.3% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $35.61 million and $2.58 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00091685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.87 or 0.01426616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00063045 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 125,889,790,821 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

