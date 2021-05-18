Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $4.62 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $149,273.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00421574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00229080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.12 or 0.01291172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,523,814 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

