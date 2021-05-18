536 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average is $178.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

