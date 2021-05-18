Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%.

AIV opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

