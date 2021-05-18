PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

