CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

