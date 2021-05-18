Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.46% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $16,483,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $7,668,000.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

