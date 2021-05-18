Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 379,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

