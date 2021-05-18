Destination Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

