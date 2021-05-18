Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,974 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

