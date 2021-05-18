Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

