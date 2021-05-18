Destination Wealth Management Has $233,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

