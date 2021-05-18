Exosis Trading Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $25,293.22 and approximately $31.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,903.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.06 or 0.07770189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.44 or 0.02546467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00687699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00202438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00785406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00656956 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00564902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

