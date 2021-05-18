Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.65 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and $37,635.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $492.56 or 0.01096937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 70,343 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

