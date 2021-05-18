Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,757 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,376% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $21,401,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $5,863,000.

NYSE FAII opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

