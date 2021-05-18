Canaccord Genuity Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,337,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,317,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

