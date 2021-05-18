Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €58.29 ($68.58) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.45. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.