Argus Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

