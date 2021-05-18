Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

