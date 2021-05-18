Diversified Royalty Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) – Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -273.93%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

