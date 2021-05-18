GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GMS in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

