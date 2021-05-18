Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

