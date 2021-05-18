Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

