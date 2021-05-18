Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

