Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of ANNX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

