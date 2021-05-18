Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.
Shares of ANNX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01.
ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
