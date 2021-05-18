Brokerages Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.