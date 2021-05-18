Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.95. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

