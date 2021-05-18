Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $4,263,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,004,915. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.