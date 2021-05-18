Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

