GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock worth $125,887,212 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

