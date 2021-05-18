GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 183,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

