GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 270.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rollins by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rollins by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Rollins by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Rollins by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.