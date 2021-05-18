Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
