Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080 in the last ninety days.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

