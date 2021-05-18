Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.