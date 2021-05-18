TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $660.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $344.64 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

