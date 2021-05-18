Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.42. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.