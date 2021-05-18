Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

