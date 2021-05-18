CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CalAmp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CalAmp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

