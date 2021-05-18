RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in RadNet were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDNT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.