TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,501 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

TMO opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.