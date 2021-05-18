Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

