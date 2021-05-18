Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

TSE EIF opened at C$39.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$22.54 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

