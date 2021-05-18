Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The firm had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

