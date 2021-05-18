FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capreit Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The company had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.