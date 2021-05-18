Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,108 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

