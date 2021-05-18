BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BCE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

