FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.