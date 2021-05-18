Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

