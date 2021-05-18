BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BP by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 198,984 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

