WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

